‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’: AMC Sets Premiere Date For Annie Murphy Meta-Comedy

Annie Murphy’s meta-comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself will land at AMC and AMC+ this summer.

Set to debut on Sunday, June 13 on AMC+ and Sunday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC, Kevin Can F**k Himself stars Annie Murphy, the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek actress, as Allison McRoberts, the prototypical Sitcom Wife. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to—and revolts against—the injustices in her life? Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”

Created by Valerie Amrstrong, Kevin Can F**k Himself also features Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe and Raymond Lee.

On June 13, AMC+ will premiere the first two installments of the eight-episode season, with the episodes airing back-to-back on AMC a week later at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT. The remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week in advance of the AMC airings on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Kevin Can F**k Himself executive producers are Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through Le Train Train. Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer.

See the latest teaser below.