Ken Jeong To Host MTV Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration ‘See Us Unite For Change’

MTV will celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with See Us Unite for Change, an event hosted by Masked Singer judge and Tom and Jerry actor Ken Jeong.

MTV Entertainment Studios has partnered with a coalition of partners including Ford and MacArthur foundations for a evening featuring notable Asian American Pacific Islander industry figures and allies. The special event, which will feature music, comedy performances, short film packages and speakers, seeks to educate viewers about the AAPI community’s impact in America and and inspire them to support efforts against hate and discrimination.

See Us Unite For Change will air Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. EDT and will be simulcast nationally and worldwide across the platforms of the MTV Entertainment portfolio including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, as well as BET and Nickelodeon and stream exclusively on Facebook Watch.

News of the AAPI heritage month celebration comes amid an ongoing wave of violent acts against the Asian community. From shootings to non-fatal attacks and microagressions, members of the Asian community have experienced a surge in discrimination and violence since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States last year.

“We are outraged and deeply saddened by the escalation of hate crimes against AAPI communities and stand with them in the fight against xenophobia and bigotry,” said Chris McCarthy, President, MTV Entertainment Group. “Hate against one of us is hate against all of us and by working together on a global scale, we can help end this senseless violence.”

See Us Unite for Change is part of the broader advocacy campaign, See Us Unite. The campaign seeks to accelerate impact and expand support for the AAPI community by amplifying voices and encouraging education about the Asian American experience.

The executive producers for See Us Unite For Change are Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder of Care.com, and Jesse Collins, Kimmie Kim and Carol Donovan of Jesse Collins Entertainment.