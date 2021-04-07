Kelly Osbourne Teams With Vegas Showman Jeff Beacher For Podcast Series

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne and Vegas showman Jeff Beacher are reuniting for a weekly podcast series.

The Osbournes star and Beacher, founder of vaudeville-inspired comedy nightlife experience, are hosting The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show.

The show will resemble a live theater experience and will see them have uncensored conversations with celebrity guests as well as discuss everything from the latest current events and crazy things they saw in the news to fitness, weight-loss, fame.

They will talk openly about their own lives – Osbourne revealed she lost 90 pounds thanks to clean living and Beacher dropped 260 pounds. They will be joined by co-host Donnie Davis, original star of Beacher’s Madhouse.

The podcast will record and film from the penthouse of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel which was the former home to Beacher’s Madhouse theatre, which was a staple of the LA and Vegas social scene with guests including Elton John, Mick Jagger, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber.

The series comes from podcast platform PodcastOne and a video version will also be available on LiveXLive Media. It will launch on May 4.

“I strive to be inclusive in everything I do. I want to include every single unique group. What some may have called freaks, we call family,” said Osbourne.

“After having the number one live theater show in the world for decades, my dream was always to be a talk show and radio host,” said Beacher. “This podcast is going to be an exciting combination of both audio and video – bringing the live theater experience into everyone’s home. Our podcast is going to be in the top 10 list by next year.”

“Kelly and Jeff together are a showstopping dynamic. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to PodcastOne and know that their show will be destination programming for podcast audiences,” added Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.