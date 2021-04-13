Katie Lowes Joins CBS’ Tom Smallwood Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Scandal alumna Katie Lowes is returning to network television and switching to half-hour comedy as a lead opposite Pete Holmes in CBS’ untitled Tom Smallwood multi-camera comedy pilot, from CBS Studios.

Written by Mark Gross, the project is based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life. In it, after being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, a seemingly ordinary man, Tom (Holmes), makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

Lowes will play Jen, Tom’s warm and caring wife and son Graham’s loving mother. When she’s not working at the hair salon, her supportive “family first” approach will ensure things stay the course as Tom pursues his dream.

In addition to Holmes, Lowes joins previously cast Chi McBride. Gross executive produces with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James.

This marks the first major half-hour comedy series role for Lowes who recently starred as Quinn Perkins on Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal for the drama’s seven-season run on ABC. Coming up, she’ll star as Rachel in the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna, also created by Rhimes. Lowes is repped by Framework Entertainment, Gersh and Schreck Rose Dapello.