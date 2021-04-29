Katherine Ryan’s ‘The Duchess’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

The Duchess, the comedy from British-based comedian Katherine Ryan, has been cancelled by Netflix after one season.

The six-part series launched in September 2020 but will not return. It is centered around the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she debates a second child with her greatest enemy — Olive’s dad.

Ryan revealed the news on Vicky Pattison’s The Secret To… podcast. “[Netflix] didn’t want to make any more, not enough people watched it. I think something like 10 million people watched it in 28 days and that wasn’t enough,” she said. “But also, I’m not terribly sad about it. I feel like it’s a whole lot of work, a whole lot of time to make a sitcom. I was so grateful to able to make it, but I think it speaks for itself. I kind of like the way it ended.”

Rory Keenan, Katy Byrne, Steen Raskopoulos, Michelle de Swarte, Sophie Fletcher and Doon Mackichan also starred.

The Duchess was produced by The End of the F***ing World producer Clerkenwell Films and 3 Arts with exec producers Ryan, Dave Becky, Josh Lieberman, Murray Ferguson, Petra Fried, and Ed Macdonald. Toby MacDonald.

Ryan, however, isn’t giving up the world of streaming for long. Deadline revealed last month that she is developing Backstage with Katherine Ryan for Amazon. The show is being produced by Expectation.

She is repped by United Agents and 3Arts.