You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Kate Presutti Tapped As EVP Of Development For Sofia Vergara’s Latin World Entertainment

Kate Presutti
Courtesy Narrative PR

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Presutti has joined the team at Latin World Entertainment as EVP of Development. She will head development and produce projects for the company’s rapidly growing slate.

Presutti has twelve years of experience in development and production across multiple platforms, most recently as a content lead for alternative series at Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitmans’ digital platform, Quibi. Prior to Quibi, she was a creative producer at Google, leading strategic content initiatives and programs for emerging talent. Before this, Presutti’s career was shaped as producer in late night television, first at Jimmy Kimmel Live! and then as an early employee & creative leader on the team responsible for launching the Emmy Award winning show, ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.

Vergara founded Latin World Entertainment with her business partner, Luis Balaguer. Since its origination, Latin World Entertainment has become a multi-service company offering a 360-degree approach and is the premier Hispanic talent management and entertainment-marketing firm in the US. The company represents the biggest stars, opinion-makers and trendsetters in the Spanish-speaking entertainment world and leverages that star power to take brands and products directly into the burgeoning Hispanic market.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad