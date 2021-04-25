Kanye West And His Sunday Service Choir Perform At DMX’s Barclays Center Memorial

On Saturday, Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir paid tribute to DMX with several musical performances at the late rapper’s memorial.

At Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the rapper and his acclaimed gospel group performed for an audience of 1900, opening the service with an arrangement of Soul II Soul’s “Keep On Movin’.”

Later on, they would perform their original track, “Excellent,” as well as “You Brought the Sunshine” by the Clark Sisters and the hymn, “Jesus Loves Me.”

At DMX’s “Celebration of Life,” other notable guests included rappers Nas and Swizz Beats. Also appearing were Eve, Jadakiss, Styles P and Drag-On—original members of the hip-hop collective Ruff Ryders, which launched DMX toward stardom.

Earlier in the day, DMX’s body was transported to Barclays Center from his birthplace of Yonkers, in a red casket sitting atop a black monster truck. Surrounded by hundreds of motorcyclists, the truck had “Long Live DMX” painted on the side, and was seen as an homage to the motorcycle-loving Ruff Ryders.

The rapper, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9, following a heart attack, which was reportedly brought on by a drug overdose. He was 50.

Check out a video of the “Keep On Movin'” performance from the memorial service above. Video of the “Excellent” performance can be found below.