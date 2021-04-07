‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’ & ‘Chad’ Series Premiere Draw Solid Ratings For Nickelodeon & TBS

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years sneak peek episode, and the series premiere of comedy Chad have both gotten off to a solid ratings start for their respective networks, Nickelodeon and TBS.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years prequel series, the newest addition to the SpongeBob SquarePants universe, scored Nickelodeon the top telecast of 2021 to date with Kids 2-11 on ad supported TV in its Friday, April 2 episode.

In Live+Same Day, the episode averaged a 1.7/336K with Kids 2-11, an increase of +31% year over year. The telecast also ranked number one for the week with Kids 6-11, averaging a 1.5/179K, posting double-digit year-over-gains (+36%); and drew 714,000 total viewers.

In Live +3 Kamp Koral posted double-digit lifts of +24% among Kids 2-11, averaging a 2.2/416K. With Kids 6-11 the telecast averaged a 1.5/179K, posting a +32% increase in Live +3. The episode also posted double-digit lifts with total viewers, up +20% (855K).

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years debuted March 4 on the newly rebranded Paramount+ streaming service. Following the season’s run on Paramount+, the series will air on Nickelodeon later in the year.

In the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, the CG-animated prequel follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants), Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Jennie Monica (SpongeBob SquarePants) are co-executive producers of the series. Production of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years is overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.

TBS’ Chad premiered Tuesday night as cable’s #1 scripted comedy series (2021YTD, P18-49 L+SD), grossing 1.9MM total viewers and 765K among A18-49 during its premiere and sneak-peeks. The series premiere on TBS drew 285K P18-49 and 695K P2+.

Chad stars Saturday Night Live alumna Nasim Pedrad as the title character, a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy.

In the series, Chad (Pedrad) navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity.

Pedrad also executive produces and co-showruns the series with Hayes Davenport.