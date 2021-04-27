Kaitlyn Dever Joins George Clooney And Julia Roberts In ‘Ticket To Paradise’ From Universal And Working Title

EXCLUSIVE: Kaitlyn Dever, who is already set to appear in Universal’s adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, looks to have found her next big job with the studio and is teaming with two of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Sources tell Deadline that Dever is set to join Universal and Working Title’s Ticket To Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The original comedy revolves around exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again helmer Ol Parker will direct. Parker and Daniel Pipski wrote the script. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney and Grant Heslov will produce for their Smokehouse Pictures alongside Red Om Films’ Roberts, Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill.

Amelia Granger, Head of Film and TV, will oversee development on the project on behalf of Working Title with Senior EVP Production Erik Baiers and VP Production Lexi Barta on behalf of Universal. The film is set to release on September 30, 2022.

Dever is coming off some of the best reviews of her career with the comedy Booksmart and the limited series Unbelievable, the latter earning her a Golden Globe nomination. She is shooting the Hulu limited series Dopesick alongside Michael Keaton and next will be seen in Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen for Universal and Marc Platt Productions, scheduled for release September 24. She also recently attached herself to the project No One Will Save You, which 20th Century just acquired.

