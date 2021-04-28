‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Joins Y’lan Noel & Cleopatra Coleman In Thriller ‘A Lot Of Nothing’

EXCLUSIVE: This Is Us star Justin Hartley is joining Y’lan Noel (The First Purge), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge) and Shamier Anderson (Stowaway) in movie thriller A Lot Of Nothing, which is underway in Los Angeles.

In the feature, which is described to us as a “dark comedy-thriller”, things spiral out of control when a married couple living in a LA suburb is compelled to take dangerous actions when they discover their next-door neighbor (Hartley) is the police officer that just murdered an unarmed motorist.

Actor-producer Mo McRae’s directorial debut comes from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sarah Kelly Kaplan (HBO’s Perry Mason). CAA Media Finance is handling world sales rights.

McRae, who has acted in movies such as Wild, Lee Daniels’ The Butler and The First Purge, produces alongside Inny Clemons and Jason Tamasco. The Anonymous Content, Scalable Content, and Traction production is executive-produced by Kim Hodgert, David Oyelowo, and Zak Kristofek.

McRae said: “Throughout the course of my entire life movies have had an undeniable impact on not just my POV of the world but also the way I view myself. I believe this film provides me an opportunity to present a very unique lens for people to look at themselves as individuals and society as a whole. I am excited for the chance to explore many of the themes that plague our communities and homes in a way that gives us permission to laugh at ourselves, cry, be angry, and hopefully become liberated in the process. Our team of talented and brave collaborators have committed their all to delivering something unapologetically unique, truthful, and bold as F*c#!”

Producer Clemons added: “Justin is delivering an unbelievably powerful performance in our film. I applaud him for his courage and commitment in taking on this role. Justin is embracing the challenge head on from day one and never flinches. I can’t wait for the world to see his riveting performance.”

Hartley’s recent feature credits include Universal Pictures’ comedy Little, opposite Issa Rae and Regina Hall, STX Entertainment’s A Bad Moms Christmas opposite Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn, and Universal Picture’s The Hunt, opposite Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin. TV credits also include Smallville and Revenge. He is repped by CAA and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris & Klein.