‘Just Beyond’: Mckenna Grace & Lexi Underwood To Star In Disney+ Anthology Series, Nasim Pedrad Joins As Guest Star

Disney+ has found the star for Seth Grahame-Smith’s supernatural anthology series Just Beyond in Mckenna Grace and Lexi Underwood. The series is based on the bestselling BOOM! Studios graphic novel from Goosebumps author R.L. Stine.

Just Beyond is an eight-episode anthology series for Disney+ that tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes. Grace and Underwood will lead their respective-stand-alone episode, both directed by Marc Webb.

Chad star and co- creator Nasim Pedrad will guest star in the Disney+ series.

Just Beyond is executive produced by Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Aaron Schmidt via KatzSmith Productions. David Walpert and Marc Webb also serve as executive producers alongside Ross Richie, Stephen Christy and Mark Ambrose of BOOM!. Stine is as co-executive producer. 20th Television, a part of Disney Television studios, produces Just Beyond.

The Disney+ anthology series marks yet another collaboration between Grace and Webb, who directed the actress in Gifted. Grace will appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and will star in Disney+’s Crater. She recently acted in Troop Zero and Annabelle Comes Home. Her additional film credits include Captain Marvel and I, Tonya. On the television side, she has appeared in The Haunting of Hill House, Designated Survivor and Young Sheldon. She is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Underwood recently appeared in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, which starred Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. She received an NAACP Image Award outstanding performance by a youth nomination for her work as Pearl Warren in the drama series. The actress is set to play Malia Obama for Showtime’s The First Lady, which will see Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. She will star in Disney+’s Sneakerella. Underwood also formed her own production company, Ultimate Dreamer Productions.

Pedrad, who had a five-year run on Saturday Night Live, recently debuted her high-school comedy Chad on TBS. She acted in Netflix’s Desperados with Robbie Amell, Lamorne Morris and Anna Camp. She also appeared in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s best friend. Her additional television credits include New Girl, Scream Queens, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, People of Earth and Curb Your Enthusiasm.