George Clooney & Julia Roberts Reteam ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Sets Fall 2022 Theatrical Release

Universal Pictures has scheduled George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ next movie together, Ticket to Paradise, for Sept. 30, 2022.

Uni already had the release date reserved for an event film on the theatrical release calendar. Ticket to Paradise currently follows the weekend after Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish sequel on Sept. 23 and ahead of an Oct. 7 untitled Disney/Marvel feature and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel (seriously, in regards to the last two movies, one of them will budge).

Deadline first told you about Clooney and Roberts reuniting on-screen after Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Money Monster. Roberts also starred in Clooney’s 2002 feature directorial debut Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. In Ticket to Paradise, the two play exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.

The pic, directed by Ol Parker, will shoot on location in Queensland, Australia, aided by incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. Working Title, Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures, Roberts’ Red Om Films are the production companies. Daniel Pipski wrote the script. Producers are Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner for Working Title, Sarah Harvey, Deborah Balderstone; Clooney and Grant Heslov for Smokehouse; Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om.