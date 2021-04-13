Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment Signs First Look Film & TV Deal With New Republic Pictures

New Republic Pictures’ Founder Brian Oliver and President Bradley Fischer have inked Riff Raff Entertainment Ltd, the company founded by Oscar-nominated actor Jude Law and Ben Jackson, to a first look feature film and television production deal.

“We are thrilled to join forces with New Republic Pictures. They have a commitment to creating the highest level of content, and their slate of projects reflects that. We look forward to working with Brian, Brad and their whole team to elevate our current projects in development and to identify new and inspiring material to take into production together,” said Law.

“The New Republic team is thrilled to be working with Jude, Ben and the Riff Raff team, whose vision, talent and relationships make them incredible producers and enviable partners. We hit the ground running from our very first meeting and can’t wait to help them bring to life a quickly growing slate of amazing projects across film and television,” said Fischer and Oliver.

Riff Raff recently wrapped production on True Things, a film adaption of Deborah Kay Davies’ book, True Things About Me, which was originally optioned by Law and Jackson. Also produced by Ruth Wilson, The Bureau, BFI & BBC Films and directed by BAFTA Award-winning Harry Wootliff, the film stars Wilson and Tom Burke. Picturehouse Entertainment acquired the film and is releasing it in 2021 in the UK and Ireland. Prior, alongside Sony Pictures Classics, Riff Raff co-produced Sleuth, the Kenneth Branagh-directed thriller, which premiered at the 2007 Toronto and Venice Film Festivals and stars Law and Michael Caine. In 2004, Law and Jackson enabled the financing and produced the 2004 sci-fi adventure film, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, in which Law stars opposite Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow. The film was ultimately bought and distributed by Paramount Pictures. Additionally, Riff Raff has numerous series and films in various stages of development.

Riff Raff is the fourth company New Republic has signed to a first look deal in the last year following Francis Lawrence’s about:blank, Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories.

Law is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, ID and Premier.