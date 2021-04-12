‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Wins Outstanding Film, Chadwick Boseman, Regina King, Daniel Kaluuya & More Nab Black Reel Awards

The 21st Annual Black Reel Awards took place today with Warner Bros’ rousing drama, Judas and the Black Messiah, taking the marquee Outstanding Film award. In addition, stars Daniel Kaluuya and Dominique Fishback were bestowed with the Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress award, respectively. Producers Charles King, Ryan Coogler, and Shaka King become the first all-African American team to win Outstanding Picture.

The late Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Chadwick Boseman was honored with the Outstanding Actor award, giving him the distinction of becoming the first posthumous winner in Black Reel Awards history. Viola Davis also took home the Outstanding Actress for performance as Ma Rainey.

Amazon’s One Night in Miami was the big winner of the night in terms of numbers, picking up five awards, including Outstanding Director and Outstanding Emerging Director for Regina King as well as wins for Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Breakthrough Actor for Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Outstanding Song for Speak Now, co-written and performed by Leslie Odom, Jr.

Other highlights included three wins for Netflix’s The 40-Year-Old Version helmer Radha Blank who earned Outstanding Screenplay, Outstanding Independent Film, as well as Outstanding First Screenplay. Additionally, Soul became the first animated film to win Outstanding Score.

“What an unprecedented year it was for Black filmmakers and creatives and I’m delighted that this year’s winners reflected the historic nature of Black Cinema,” said Black Reel Awards founder Tim Gordon. “We are honored to have this year’s class of winners join the rich history of those acknowledged in the past as they stand on the shoulders of Black Cinematic giants who paved the way.”

See the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Film Judas and the Black Messiah | Charles D. King, Ryan Cooler, and Shaka King

Outstanding Actor Chadwick Boseman | Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Actress Viola Davis | Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya | Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Supporting Actress Dominique Fishback | Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Director Regina King | One Night in Miami

Outstanding Screenplay Radha Blank | The 40-Year-Old Version

Outstanding Documentary Time | Garrett Bradley

Outstanding Ensemble One Night in Miami | Kimberly Hardin

Outstanding Foreign-Language Film Night of the Kings | Philippe Lacote (Senegal)

Outstanding Score Soul | Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste

Outstanding Original Song Speak Now (One Night in Miami) | Leslie Odom, Jr.

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Male Kingsley Ben-Adir | One Night in Miami

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female Andra Day | The U.S. vs. Billie Holiday

Outstanding Voice Performance Jamie Foxx | Soul

Outstanding Independent Film The 40-Year-Old Version | Radha Blank

Outstanding Independent Documentary Mr. Soul! | Melissa Haizlip

Outstanding Independent Short Canvas | Frank E. Abney III

Outstanding Emerging Director One Night in Miami | Regina King

Outstanding First Screenplay The 40-Year-Old Version | Radha Blank

Outstanding Cinematography Malcolm & Marie | Marcell Rev

Outstanding Costume Design Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey | Michael Wilkinson