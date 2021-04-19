Oscar-Nominated ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Screenwriter Will Berson Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Will Berson, who is up for the Best Original Screenplay Oscar as the co-writer of Warner Bros’ Judas and the Black Messiah, has joined A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Also written by Kenneth Lucas, Keith Lucas, and Shaka King, who also directed the pic, Judas and the Black Messiah earned a total of six Oscar noms, including Best Picture.

Berson produced the Amazon dramedy pilot Sea Oak, starring Glenn Close, and has developed pilots alongside David Milch and Edward James Olmos. He was a WGAW Writers Access Project Honoree for his pilot Elsinore. The New York native began his career in comedy, working as a writer’s assistant on such shows as Spin City, Scrubs, and Arrested Development. He also was teaching and performing at the UCB Theater.

Berson’s new play, The Wonderful Women of William M. Marston, is slated to be produced at the Rose Theatre in London.

Berson continues to be repped by Epicenter and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.