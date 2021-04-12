Joseph Siravo Dies: ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Jersey Boys’ & ‘American Crime Story’ Actor Was 64

Joseph Siravo, best known for his roles as Tony Soprano’s father in The Sopranos, Fred Goldman in American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson and stage musical Jersey Boys, has died aged 64, according to family.
Siravo passed away yesterday after a long battle with cancer. The BBC quoted his daughter Allegra Okarmus, who wrote on instagram: “I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse. We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn’t gone very far.”
Siravo’s character in HBO smash The Sopranos appeared in flashbacks to the sixties as Tony’s father, with whom he had a difficult relationship.
On stage, he clocked up more than 2,000 performances as character Gyp DeCarlo in the first U.S. tour of hit musical Jersey Boys from 2006 onwards. His other work on Broadway included the Tony Award-winning productions of Oslo and The Light In The Piazza.
His most recent supporting roles included ABC series For Life and Amazon’s well-received feature The Report with Adam Driver.
Siravo’s Sopranos collaborators have been among those to post about the actor’s passing.
“Joe was an excellent actor and a wonderful guy and he will be missed dearly,” Michael Imperioli said on Instagram. “His performance [as] Johnny Boy Soprano was spot on and he also made a perfect John Gotti in Nick Sandow’s The Wannabe. In my opinion, he was the best of all the actors who’ve played the Teflon Don.”
“RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight,” said Garry Pastore. “I will miss you. See you on the other side.”
Maureen Van Zandt shared a picture of the late actor on Twitter, describing him as “a talented and lovely man”.
Just heard Joe passed away. A talented and lovely man. A perfect Johnny Boy Soprano. Took this at the workshop of Piece of My Heart, Bway show about Bert Berns. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/x2JeztpCIk
— Maureen Van Zandt (@MVZaGoGo) April 11, 2021
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.