Joseph Siravo Dies: ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Jersey Boys’ & ‘American Crime Story’ Actor Was 64

Joseph Siravo, best known for his roles as Tony Soprano’s father in The Sopranos, Fred Goldman in American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson and stage musical Jersey Boys, has died aged 64, according to family.

Siravo passed away yesterday after a long battle with cancer. The BBC quoted his daughter Allegra Okarmus, who wrote on instagram: “I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse. We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn’t gone very far.”

Siravo’s character in HBO smash The Sopranos appeared in flashbacks to the sixties as Tony’s father, with whom he had a difficult relationship.

On stage, he clocked up more than 2,000 performances as character Gyp DeCarlo in the first U.S. tour of hit musical Jersey Boys from 2006 onwards. His other work on Broadway included the Tony Award-winning productions of Oslo and The Light In The Piazza.

His most recent supporting roles included ABC series For Life and Amazon’s well-received feature The Report with Adam Driver.