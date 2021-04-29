Jon Snow: Iconic British News Anchor To Leave Channel 4 News After 32 Years

Jon Snow, a towering figure of British television news (both literally and figuratively), is to leave Channel 4 News after 32 years.

Channel 4 and ITN announced that Snow will hang up his colorful collection of ties and socks at the end of 2021, but he will continue to work on other projects for the broadcaster next year.

He leaves as the longest-serving presenter in the show’s history, with a rich record of bringing viewers the stories that matter with his trademark mix of fearlessness and compassion. He also leaves behind a 45-year, BAFTA-winning career at news producer ITN.

Among the many notable stories Snow has covered, Channel 4 picked out his coverage of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the release of Nelson Mandela, and his on-the-ground reporting on catastrophic earthquakes in Japan and Haiti. Snow has also covered the elections of Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, Tony Blair, and Barack Obama to name but a few.

In a statement, Snow said: “After three incredible decades on Channel 4 News, it is time to move on. I am excited by the many things I want to accomplish but I have to say I have enjoyed every minute of my time with the programme.

“It has brought me adventure, as well as sorrow in some of the stories that I have had to report and also joy in reporting others, but above all, it has brought me community in working with the most fantastic group of people who are bound in intellect, humour and understanding.”

Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear said: “He may be leaving us after decades on the front line of history, but his contribution will live on and undoubtedly continue elsewhere. He is a wonderful man, and it has been an honour to call Jon our friend and colleague.”

ITN CEO Deborah Turness added: “Over a lifetime dedicated to journalism, and in a life devoted to fairness and humanity, Jon Snow has earned a unique and special place in the hearts of the British audience. There is only one Jon Snow – when they made him, they broke the mould. His warmth, intellect and decency have always prevailed, even as he held the powerful to account and sought justice for the weak and powerless.”