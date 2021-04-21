Jon M. Chu, Olivia Munn & Ken Jeong To Discuss Media’s Role In Preventing AAPI Hate For Paley Center Conversation

The Paley Center for Media will assemble a number of notable Asian American personalities in various industries from entertainment to sports to discuss how media can help stop the spread of anti-Asian and anti-Asian American hate.

The panel, titled “Media’s Role In Combating Hate and Violence Towards Asians and Pacific Islanders,” will start on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET on the Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment. Featured panelists include In the Heights helmer Jon M. Chu, Olivia Munn, Ken Jeong, Eddie Huang, Charles Yu, Susan Li and Jeremy Lin. ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth will moderate the discussion.

“The Paley Center is proud to welcome these distinguished panelists for this timely and important discussion, and we are grateful for the support from our official sponsor, Verizon,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “This program will shine a light on the media’s influence and its role in informing, educating, and making an impact on the subject of discrimination against members of the Asian and Pacific Island communities.”

The latest event in the PaleyImpact series, comes amid an ongoing wave of violent acts against the Asian community. This time last month a white shooter killed eight people in three Atlanta spas – six of his victims were Asian women. The discussion also comes exactly a week after a shooter killed four members of the Sikh community in an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse. From shootings to non-fatal attacks and microagressions, members of the Asian community have experienced a surge in discrimination and violence since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States last year.