John Reilly: Details Of ‘General Hospital’ Tribute Episode Revealed; Daughter Caitlin Reilly Will Appear

We’re getting details and a date for a special tribute episode on ABC’s General Hospital celebrating the beloved actor John Reilly, who died January 21. ABC also confirmed that Reilly’s daughter Caitlin Reilly will appear in the episode, set for Friday, May 21. Fan favorites Genie Francis, Kristina Wagner, Finola Hughes, Jon Lindstom and John J. York also will be featured.

Reilly had a long stint as Sean Donely on the daytime drama beginning in February 1984. The run lasted 11 years and followed several story arcs from bad guy to good guy.

Here is the tribute episode’s logline: While mourning the death of World Security Bureau agent Sean Donely, Felicia Scorpio (Wagner), Malcolm “Mac” Scorpio (York), Anna Devane (Hughes), Laura Collins (Francis) and Kevin Collins (Lindstrom) are pulled into a mystery involving Sean’s daughter, Annie (Caitlin Reilly).

“John Reilly was an incredible actor and a large part of the 58-plus-year legacy that is GH,” executive producer Frank Valentini said. “This episode is meant to honor him and his contribution to the show’s rich history. With so many fan favorites returning, new and longtime viewers will enjoy it. We had a lot of fun filming and I am grateful that we were also able to include his daughter. Viewers will hopefully also enjoy one more surprise return – it is just too amazing to spoil.”

Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery

Caitlin Reilly is known mainly for her TikTok videos in which she mimics personalities that “you love to hate,” with nearly 2 million followers on the platform. As an actor, she appeared in the short film Jared & Ivanka: Making America Great Again, and she wrote, produced and starred in the short Let’s Unpack That. She recently shot the Kevin Smith-produced indie film Wrong Reasons.

General Hospital is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. The show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 13 times.

Variety was first to report that Caitlin Reilly had been cast in the episode.