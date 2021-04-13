‘Late Night’: John Oliver Pretend-Mourns Prince Philip And His “Checkered Moral History”

John Oliver opened up about the deep sorrow he feels over the death of Prince Philip, and turns out it’s not so deep.

In an appearance on last night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, the HBO Last Week Tonight host got a sad, pensive look on his face when asked by Meyers about the Queen’s late consort. “It’s difficult when a 99-year-old with such a checkered moral history leaves us,” Oliver said with mock-solemnity. “It’s hard to know exactly how to feel or, indeed, to actually articulate how you actually do.”

Since his death, Prince Philip has alternately been praised for his loyalty to the Queen and condemned for a history of racist remarks and cultural insensitivity.

Oliver said that in the immediate aftermath of the death people abided by the “don’t speak ill of the dead” rule, until others became “overly complimentary.”

“At that point, all bets are off,” he told Meyers. “Then the people who were biting their tongues go, ‘F*ck you, here’s what he was really like.”

Check out the segment above. The discussion of Prince Philip begins at the 2:30 mark.

