John Logan To Make Feature Directorial Debut With Blumhouse Horror Movie ‘Whistler Camp’

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Oscar nominated screenwriter John Logan will make his feature directorial debut with Blumhouse’s new horror movie Whistler Camp.

Whistler Camp is a queer empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp. The film, we hear, is currently casting.

Logan received the Tony award for his play Red and wrote the book for the musical Moulin Rouge. As a screenwriter, he is a three-time Academy Award nominee for The Aviator, Hugo, and Gladiator, and has received Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA, and Edgar awards. His films include Skyfall, Spectre, The Last Samurai, Sweeney Todd, Rango, Alien: Covenant and Any Given Sunday. He also created Penny Dreadful for Showtime.

Jason Blum will produce the film. Michael Aguilar (Penny Dreadful, Kidding) will also produce.

Ryan Turek is the creative executive overseeing the film for Blumhouse.

Logan is represented by CAA.