Joel McHale To Host ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Summer Baking Competition Series At Fox

Fox has ordered Crime Scene Kitchen, a new baking competition series with a twist, with Joel McHale set as host. Chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp will serve as judges on the series, from Fox Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment, set to premiere Wednesday, May 26 on Fox.

Crime Scene Kitchen is described as a culinary guessing game in which bakers must decode what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for Stone and Gampp, who will determine how closely it matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes.

“Crime Scene Kitchen is unlike any cooking show out there,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “It’s a truly original format with amazing baking creations, a brilliant play-along guessing game for the whole family, and Joel at the center of it all bringing hilarity at every turn. Just don’t watch it if you’re feeling hungry!”

Per the official logline: Each episode begins at the scene of the crime – a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess. To take the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world.

Crime Scene Kitchen is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Conrad Green, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Joel McHale serve as executive producers.

Community alum McHale currently can be seen as host of Card Sharks and he also co-hosts the podcast The Darkest Timeline, alongside his fellow Community co-star, Ken Jeong. McHale most recently was seen in Happily, alongside Kerry Bishe.

Stone is a Los Angeles-based Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur, author and culinary entrepreneur. He’s known for his appearances on television programs such as Take Home Chef, Top Chef Masters, the Emmy-nominated Top Chef Junior, Field Trip with Curtis Stone and Travel, Cook, Repeat. He is a New York Times best-selling author with six cookbooks.

Known by her fans as the “Beyonce Of Cakes,” Gampp is a self-taught cake artist with more than 20 years of experience and half a billion views on YouTube. She has been featured as a judge on Cake Wars, Best Baker In America and Nailed It, among others.