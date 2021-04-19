‘Joe Pickett’: David Alan Grier, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks, Paul Sparks, Among 7 Cast In Spectrum Originals Drama

David Alan Grier (Coffee and Kareem), Julianna Guill (The Resident, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce), Sharon Lawrence (Rebel, On Becoming a God in Central Florida), Mustafa Speaks (Seven Seconds, Dave), Paul Sparks (Lovebirds, Waco), Skywalker Hughes and Kamryn Pliva (The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw, Jann) are set as series regulars in Joe Pickett, Spectrum Originals’ hourlong drama series based on C.J. Box’s bestselling novels. They join Michael Dorman, who stars as the title character in the series, from Waco creators John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, Paramount Television Studios and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment.

Joe Pickett follows a game warden (Dorman) and his family as they navigate the changing political and socio-economic climate in a small rural town in Wyoming. Surrounded by rich history and vast wildlife, the township hides decades of schemes and secrets that are yet to be uncovered. The series will air for a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum.

Grier will play Vern, a former gregarious, larger than life game warden.

Guill will portray Marybeth Pickett, charming, forthright, and probably smartest person in all of Saddlestring. Mother to two young daughters and the wife of Joe Pickett (Dorman).

Lawrence will play Missy, the mother of Marybeth.

Speaks will portray Nate, a former Special Ops solider.

Sparks will play Wacey, an ex-rodeo cowboy with a slick charm who is about to begin his campaign for Sheriff.

Hughes will portray Sheridan and Pliva will play Lucy, the Pickett children.

The Dowdles executive produce with Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Box also serves as an executive producer.

Grier starred in the Fox comedy series The Cool Kids and recurred on OWN’s Queen Sugar, earning an NAACP Image Award nomination, and on the Fox medical drama The Resident. Three-time Tony nominee Grier recently starred in A Soldier’s Play on Broadway. On the film side, he recently appeared in Netflix’s Coffee and Kareem and Paramount’s Clifford the Dog. He can currently be seen in Jamie Foxx’s father-daughter comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, which recently premiered on Netflix. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Activist Artists Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Guill most recently recurred on Fox’s The Resident and Bravo’s Girlfriends Guide To Divorce and was the lead in Hulu’s Into the Dark as well as Executive Producer. On the feature side she appeared in Crazy Stupid Love and Captain America: Civil War. She also directed her first short film Silent Date last year. Guill is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Talentworks and attorney Hayes Robbins.

Lawrence is known for her Emmy nominated turns on NYPD Blue and Grey’s Anatomy as well as Queen Sugar and Home Before Dark. She recently recurred on On Becoming A God in Central Florida and will next be seen in an arc on Erin Brockovitch drama Rebel. She’s repped by APA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Speaks is known for his role as Messiah in Netflix’s hit series, Seven Seconds, and as Kevin Gaines in USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. He was most recently seen on FXX’s comedy series Dave. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and LINK Entertainment.

Sparks recently wrapped a series regular role on the upcoming Apple+ series Physical opposite Rose Byrne. He can currently be seen on Netflix in the hit comedy, Lovebirds and the limited series, Waco. He also stars opposite Lizzy Caplan in season 2 of the Hulu series, Castlerock. He’s repped by Gersh and One Entertainment.

Pliva is repped by RJ Talent and Webster Talent Management. Hughes is repped by Vanderwerff Talent.