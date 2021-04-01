Legendary Broadcaster Joe Krebs Set For SAG-AFTRA President’s Award For Meritorious Service

Emmy-winning broadcaster Joe Krebs has been named this year’s recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s President’s Award, which honors meritorious service to the union’s members and to the American labor movement.

Krebs served as the president of AFTRA’s Washington-Baltimore Local from 1997-2009 and was instrumental in the merger of SAG and AFTRA, co-authoring the new union’s constitution and dues structure. The two unions merged nine years ago this week. Now retired, he spent 32 years at WRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C. – including 18 years as the anchor of its morning news program.

“Joe Krebs’s impressive career of more than 40 years in the broadcast industry would stand on its own, but it’s his generous soul and a relentless passion for justice that have truly distinguished him,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “His professional accomplishments tell only part of the story; he has selflessly volunteered countless hours in union leadership and on committees for the betterment of his fellow members. He has mentored many and has always stood for the members and their needs.”

He retired in 2012 but continued to serve the union, including chairing the National Broadcast Steering Committee. In 2017, he received the union’s George Heller Memorial Award – a gold membership card – for his “exceptional record of serving the union and its members.” The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Sunday.

Krebs is the fourth recipient of the President’s Award, following John McGuire, Richard Masur and Mike Hodge, who received the inaugural honor in 2017.