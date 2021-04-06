Joe Krebs Dies: Legendary D.C. TV Newsman Was 78

Joe Krebs, a legendary Washington, D.C., broadcaster who spent more than three decades at WRC-TV, died today of pancreatic cancer. He was 78.

His death comes five days after the veteran newsman was honored by SAG-AFTRA for his many years of service to the union and its members. He was presented with the SAG-AFTRA President’s Award for meritorious service.

“Joe was a true union man,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “His breadth of knowledge and experience was an enormous asset to SAG-AFTRA. The work he did in support of his fellow members and for the principles of fairness and justice will endure. Joe was also my friend and I will miss him dearly. I send my deepest condolences to his friends, family and loved ones.”

Joe Krebs on assignment for WRC WRC-TV

Krebs spent 32 years of his more than 40 years in the business at WRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C. – including 18 years as the anchor of its morning news program.

“Joe Krebs was a natural journalist — curious, smart, fair,” Wendy Rieger said in a WRC video tribute to her former colleague (watch it below). “He embodied the virtues of the best in this business, and we were better for it.”

Said Krebs in the clip: “Go to work every day, take your job seriously, and mean to do it well.”

After his retirement, he continued to serve the union, including chairing the National Broadcast Steering Committee. In 2017, he received the union’s George Heller Memorial Award – a gold membership card – for his “exceptional record of serving the union and its members.”

He is survived by his wife Mary Lynn.

Here is WRC’s tribute to Krebs:

