Joe Cornish To Write/Direct Mark Millar’s ‘Starlight’ For 20th Century Studios

EXCLUSIVE: The 20th Century Studios adaptation of the Mark Millar comic Starlight has just gotten a jolt of excitement. Joe Cornish, best known for directing Attack the Block, has signed on to write an direct the comic by Millar, the creator of Wanted, the Kingsman films, and Kick-Ass.

Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon are producing through his Genre Films banner, and Nira Park has joined as producer.

The comic centers on a space hero who saved the universe 35 years ago but when he came back to Earth, no one believed his fantastic stories. He married, had kids and settled into old age, but then his old rocket ship shows up, and he is called back for one fantastic adventure.

Cornish, who last directed the 2019 film The Kid Who Would Be King, is always in high demand and very selective on the projects he chooses. He also has writing credits on Ant-Man and The Adventures Of Tin-Tin.

Brian Dukes is overseeing for the studio.

Cornish is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and attorney George Davis.