Joe Biden To Sit Down For Interview With NBC News’ Craig Melvin As President Marks 100 Days

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Joe Biden will sit down with NBC NewsCraig Melvin as the president marks 100 days in office.

The interview will air on Friday on Today, but portions will also be shown the night before on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Additional segments will air throughout the day on Friday on MSNBC and on Today‘s digital platforms.

This will be Biden’s first sit down interview with NBC News since becoming president. He also has done interviews with Norah O’Donnell, anchor of CBS Evening News, and George Stephanopoulos, co-host of Good Morning America.

Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress will be before a socially distanced chamber, as protocols have been put in place. That’s why it will have a different look than a traditional State of the Union address, which typically draws the House and the Senate along with members of the cabinet and the Supreme Court. Biden is expected to layout his next legislative proposal, the American Families Plan, to be paid for by increasing the top tax rates. Biden also is expected to talk about progress on curbing Covid-19 and promoting vaccinations, as well as pitch his massive infrastructure proposal. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) will deliver the Republican response.

