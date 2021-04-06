Joe Biden To Announce Earlier Vaccine Eligibility Date For All Adults

President Joe Biden plans to announce that he is setting an earlier deadline for states to make all adults eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The new date will be April 19, from an earlier deadline of May 1, according to the Associated Press and other outlets.

Biden is scheduled to visit a vaccine site in Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, and also will provide an update on the fight against Covid-19. He also plans to announce that 150 million vaccines have been administered, as the administration has set a goal of 200 million by April 30, which marks his first 100 days in office.

In their efforts to bring the pandemic under control, the White House has several times set targets then exceeded them. States already have been expanding eligibility, as vaccine supply shipments are stepped up.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on Morning Joe that while the country is not seeing a surge in new cases, there are concerns.

“I don’t want to say surge, because surge means you’ve got a really high increase,” he said. “We’re seeing it start to creep up now. So the real question is, is the efficacy of the vaccine going to prevent it from going up the way that we saw it in previous surges. I hope not. I don’t think so, because as long as we keep vaccinating people efficiently and effectively, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”