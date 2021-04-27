Joe Biden Highlights Eased Mask Guidance, Urges Americans To “Go Get The Shot”

President Joe Biden arrives to speak about COVID-19, on the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington.

President Joe Biden urged more Americans to get Covid-19 shots, pointing to the relaxed Centers for Disease Control guidelines on mask wearing as a reason to be vaccinated.

“Go get the shot. It’s never been easier,” Biden said in brief remarks on the north side of the White House on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidelines, including an advisory that those who have been fully vaccinated could go maskless outdoors except for large gatherings.

“This is another great reason to go get vaccinated — now,” Biden said.

He said that 215 million shots have been administered, exceeding the administration’s goal for their first 100 days. But the White House faces a challenge in convincing a significant segment of the population that has been hesitant or resistant to the vaccine.

Biden said that he will give more details next week on plans for getting Americans “closer to normal” on Independence Day.

“While we still have a long way to go in this fight…we have made stunning progress because of all of you, the American people,” Biden said.

On Fox News, anchor Sandra Smith keyed in on the fact that Biden still wore a mask as he made his way, alone, to the lectern placed outside the White House.

“To give him the benefit of the doubt here, he said that he did that to demonstrate that you could take the mask off and leave it off,” Fox News John Roberts.

NBC News’ Peter Alexander had asked Biden “what message were you sending by wearing a mask outside,” and the president said, “By watching me take it off and not put it back on until I get inside.” He walked back into the White House not wearing a mask, but put it back on before going inside, according to a White House pool report.