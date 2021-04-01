Joe Alwyn and ‘1917’ Star Dean-Charles Chapman Join Lena Dunham’s ‘Catherine Called Birdy’

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Alwyn and Dean-Charles Chapman have joined the cast of Catherine Called Birdy, which has Lena Dunham writing and directing. Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey are also on board. The project is a Working Title Films production in association with Good Thing Going with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett producing. Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen are serving as executive producers.

Based on Karen Cushman’s novel, the story follows the adventures of a teenage girl in medieval England as she navigates through life and tries to avoid the arranged marriages her father maps out for her. Chapman plays Birdy’s older brother and Alwyn will play her uncle.

The film is currently in production.

Alwyn is best known for roles in films like The Favourite and the recently released Harriet. He recently signed on to star in the Hulu limited series Conversations With Friends. Best known for his role as Tommen Baratheon in Game of Thrones, Chapman is coming off a star-making role in the Oscar-nominated World War I pic 1917.

Alwyn and Chapman are repped by CAA. Alwyn is also repped by Independent Talent Group, and Chapman is also repped by United Agents.