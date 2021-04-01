You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

ARRAY Acquires Shantrelle P. Lewis-Directed Docu ‘In Our Mothers’ Gardens’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Scores Best Opening Day Of Pandemic With $9.6M
Read the full story

Joe Alwyn and ‘1917’ Star Dean-Charles Chapman Join Lena Dunham’s ‘Catherine Called Birdy’

Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Alwyn and Dean-Charles Chapman have joined the cast of Catherine Called Birdy, which has Lena Dunham writing and directing. Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey are also on board. The project is a Working Title Films production in association with Good Thing Going with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett producing. Liz Watson and Michael P. Cohen are serving as executive producers.

Based on Karen Cushman’s novel, the story follows the adventures of a teenage girl in medieval England as she navigates through life and tries to avoid the arranged marriages her father maps out for her. Chapman plays Birdy’s older brother and Alwyn will play her uncle.

The film is currently in production.

Alwyn is best known for roles in films like The Favourite and the recently released Harriet. He recently signed on to star in the Hulu limited series Conversations With Friends. Best known for his role as Tommen Baratheon in Game of Thrones, Chapman is coming off a star-making role in the Oscar-nominated World War I pic 1917.

Alwyn and Chapman are repped by CAA. Alwyn is also repped by Independent Talent Group, and Chapman is also repped by United Agents.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad