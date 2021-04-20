Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers & Justin K. Thompson Directing Sequel To ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers & Justin K. Thompson are directing the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Deadline has confirmed. The film is set to hit theaters on October 7, 2022.

While the team has been hard at work on the project from the outset, they have now officially come aboard, joining returning producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg, and new co-producer Alonzo Ruvalcaba.

“The crew behind… Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse set such a ridiculously high bar, and we’re humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales,” the directors said in a joint statement. “We can’t wait to surprise fans with the wild new adventure we’re sending Miles on with his friends, both old and new!”

Related Story Sony Pictures Animation Names Justinian Huang VP Creative

“We are so lucky to have Joaquim, Justin and Kemp on the Spider-Verse team,” added writer-producers Lord and Miller. “They are all Super Heroes at what they do and each brings a unique sensibility to the ‘Spider-Verse.'”

Debuting in 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse marked the big screen debut of Miles Morales—an Afro-Latino teenager who dons the spidey suit, within a Marvel multiverse—going on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. The highly-anticipated sequel will be written by Lord, Miller and David Callaham. Original director Peter Ramsey is on board as an executive producer, along with Aditya Sood.

Dos Santos previously directed, produced and storyboarded on numerous animated series, including The Legend of Korra and Avatar: The Last Airbender (Nickelodeon), Voltron: Legendary Defender (DreamWorks Animation), Justice League Unlimited and Teen Titans (Warner Bros.). He began his career at Sony Pictures Television 20 years ago, working on such animated series as Roughneck: The Starship Troopers Chronicles and Men in Black: The Series.

A Golden Globe Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter, playwright, producer and director, Powers recently penned Regina King’s feature debut, One Night in Miami, which was an adaptation of his acclaimed play, also co-directing and writing on Disney/Pixar’s Best Animated Feature nominee, Soul. Previously, Powers wrote for CBS All Access’ (now Paramount +) series, Star Trek: Discovery.

Thompson recently served as the production designer for the original Spider-Verse film, earning an Annie Award for his work, as well as an Art Directors Guild Award nomination. Previously, he designed Sony Pictures’ Animations’ Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and its sequel. Prior to his time at Sony, Thompson worked at The Orphanage Animation Studios, The Jim Henson Company and Lucasfilm Animation.

Dos Santos is represented by UTA. Powers is repped by Gersh, Media Talent Group, Gang Tyre and ID. Thompson is repped by Verve Talent & Literary Agency.

Variety was the first to break today’s Spider-Verse news.