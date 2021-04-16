Jimmy Kimmel & YouTuber Mark Rober To Host Livestream Fundraiser To Support NEXT For Autism

Jimmy Kimmel is teaming with former NASA engineer and YouTube creator Mark Rober on a three-hour livestream event to raise money for NEXT for Autism. Color The Spectrum: A Livestream To Support the Autism Community, presented by YouTube Originals, will air Friday, April 30 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST on Rober’s YouTube Channel.

The star-studded, celebrity and creator-led event will feature musical performances, comedy skits, and DIY science stunts to benefit autism programs across the country. Special guests include Jon Stewart, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jack Black, Andy Samberg, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, MrBeast, Zach Galifianakis, Mark Hamill, Sarah Silverman, Terry Crews, Marques Brownlee, Rhett & Link, with more to be confirmed in the coming days.

Producing along with Kimmel’s team are Michelle and Robert Smigel, whose Jon Stewart-led “Night of Too Many Stars” benefits for Comedy Central and HBO inspired Rober to create his own event, adding YouTube stars to the mix of comics and actors. The Smigels dedicated themselves to addressing the lack of services and schools for people with autism after witnessing it first hand as parents of their son Daniel. Last year’s “Night of Too Many Stars” had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Autism awareness is such a personal cause for my family and me,” said Rober. “It is inspiring to team up with Jimmy and Robert and create this unprecedented opportunity to bring together traditional entertainment stars with some of the world’s biggest YouTube creators. I don’t think we have ever seen these worlds unite on a scale like this before. The best part is that this is all being done for people in need and who are so deserving.”

“It’s been a year since we had to cancel our “Night of Too Many Stars” benefit and many of the programs and schools we support are hurting greatly,” said Robert Smigel. “So we’re beyond grateful to Mark and Jimmy for making this happen for NEXT for Autism.”

Additional sponsors include Nexo, White Castle, Tommy Hilfiger, Ty Beanie Babies, Guidehouse, New York Life Investments, and Conagra Foods.

The livestream will be powered exclusively by creator-first fundraising platform Tiltify.

Viewers will be able to engage in real-time with the show’s hosts and guests while supporting NEXT For Autism at omaze.com/nextforautism starting on April 30. Additional information about NEXT for Autism can be found here.

You can watch the announcement video above.