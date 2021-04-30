Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah Give High Fives To President Biden’s Congress Address

President Joe Biden gave his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Even though the room wasn’t full and there weren’t many laughs, he provided plenty for the late night comics to skewer.

Jimmy Kimmel called the address “a hopeful speech. He spoke about turning peril into prosperity. He said “life can knock us down. But in America, we never stay down. In America, we always get up. Except for Ted Cruz – who was sound asleep during a lot of this. Look at him – dreaming of Cancun, no doubt. Lyin’ Ted just turned into Snoozin’ Cruz.”

After the speech, Kimmel noted, “An amazing thing happened.” He noted, “Every Black Republican Senator got together to let the American people know the Republican party isn’t racist. And then Tim promptly returned to the sensory deprivation egg he calls home. Senator Scott accused Democrats in his rebuttal of using race as a weapon. When the truth is – we’re more concerned about people using weapons as a weapon.

Watch the full monologue below.

Trevor Noah also weighed in on the Biden speech. For hundreds of years, Joe Biden has sat and watched other presidents address Congress, he noted.

Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi became the first pair of women to have “front row seats to a president’s bald spot,” Noah added.

Watch the full bit below.