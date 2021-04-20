Jimmy Kimmel Talks MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Wild Website Launch: “I Have No Idea What He’s Doing, But I Love It”

As Jimmy Kimmel went Live! tonight, he addressed the “live 48-hour yellathon” that Mike Lindell engaged in, after launching his new website, frankspeech.com.

“I have to admit, it was one of the least productive days that we’ve had here at our office in quite some time,” the late-night host said, noting how much he’s enjoyed the livestream. “You know, a lot of people said the CEO of a pillow company couldn’t successfully launch a major social media site—and those people were 100% correct.”

This isn’t to say, though, that the website is without its positive qualities. “Really, I highly recommend it,” Kimmel admitted. “It’s like the Jerry Lewis telethon, if Jerry was on a public access channel and crack.”

He then cut to clips from the livestream, which showed phones ringing, a prank caller impersonating former President Donald Trump, and the lights going out on the MyPillow CEO’s set, noting that “he kept ranting and raving about the same things over and over again: machines, vaccines and me.”

“Jimmy, your jokes aren’t funny anymore,” Lindell said in one clip played by Kimmel, in response to jokes the host has made at his expense. “Because you know what? People have common sense now.”

“What Mike Lindell doesn’t seem to understand is, I’m his biggest fan,” the host responded. “I have no idea what he’s doing, but I love it.”

In fact, Kimmel is such a big fan of Lindell that he’d welcome him onto his show, under two conditions. “Number one, he has to actually come into our studio. I need to see him in person. I want to smell the Knackwurst in his mustache. And number two, I would like to conduct our interview in a bed, surrounded by pillows, just me and Mike, snuggled up side by side in a California king, surrounded by sacks of goose feathers,” Kimmel joked. “Sounds reasonable, right? He’s going to need a break. In the last 17 hours, he’s taken maybe two breaths.”

An American businessman often referred to as the “MyPillow Guy,” Lindell has become better known in recent years for his vocal support of former president Trump, and claims of voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

Check out Kimmel’s entire opening monologue above.