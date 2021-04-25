Jimmy Kimmel Laments Hostless Oscars: Watch All ABC Promos Airing During the Academy Awards

Ahead of tonight’s 93rd Academy Awards on ABC, the network has released the remaining promos for its programs that will air during the Oscar broadcast.

They include Oscar-themed clips for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in which Kimmel reminiscences about his two stints as a host of the ceremony “back when they used to have hosts”, for the upcoming Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days special featuring the show’s Oscar the Grouch, for American Idol‘s upcoming Disney night, and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, the last time the show had a host. Watch the JKL promo above and the rest below.







Also getting promo treatment at the Oscars are ABC’s freshman series Big Sky, Rebel and Home Economics.







Earlier this morning, ABC released the first promo for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which also will make its on-air premiere during the Oscasr.