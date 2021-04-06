Jimmy Fallon To Play ‘Among Us’ With ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Gaten Matarazzo & Noah Schnapp For Twitch Debut

Jimmy Fallon, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and more will suss out the imposter for the late-night host’s first-ever Twitch stream on Tuesday.

The Tonight Show host will make his Twitch debut Tuesday afternoon, also joined by the The Roots’ Questlove, Tariq Trotter and Kirk Douglas, and streaming personalities Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Valkyrae. Starting at 3:45 p.m. PT, Fallon and his guests will gather on the streaming platform to play Among Us, the widely popular multiplayer deduction game from Innersloth. Among Us community director Victoria Tran will also participate in the stream.

Fallon’s first-ever Twitch stream will benefit Feeding America.

The television personality’s Among Us event follows Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) own video game streams. Back in November, Ocasio-Cortez hosted an Among Us stream that featured guests including Canada New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, streamers Hasan Piker, Toast, and more. Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s stream raised more than $200,000 for a number of food pantries, community organizations and legal aid networks in New York.

Among Us gained popularity late 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the game, players band together to complete tasks on a space craft, all while attempting to identify a murderous imposter among their ranks. The Innersloth game took home the 2020 Game Awards’ best mobile game prize in December.

Catch the Twitch stream here and see more information about Fallon’s event below.