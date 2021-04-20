Jim Steinman Dies: ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ Composer Was 73

Jim Steinman, the composer and lyricist whose roster of hit records included Meat Loaf’s smash 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell, died Monday in Connecticut, Deadline has confirmed with the Connecticut state medical examiner. He was 73.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Steinman, whose sweeping operatic producing style was a perfect fit for the sometimes bombastic, highly melodic pop of Meat Loaf, Celine Dion, Bonnie Tyler and Barry Manilow, found a home on the theatrical stage as well, composing the score for the 2017 musical Bat Out of Hell, as well as the Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1996 West End musical Whistle Down the Wind.

Bat Out of Hell is among the 35 best-selling albums in U.S. history, racking up 14 million units sold, per the RIAA. Its singles “Two of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” — which peaked at No. 11 and No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively — both were certified platinum in 2018. Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell has moved more than 5 million units in the U.S., and its platinum lead single “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” spent five weeks at No. 1 in late 1993.

Following his breakthrough with Bat Out of Hell, which would eventually reach sales of more than 50 million worldwide, Steinman wrote such hits as Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero,” Manilow’s “Read ‘Em and Weep,” Air Supply’s “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” and Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

Steinman reteamed with Meat Loaf for 1981’s Dead Ringer album, Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell (1993) and Braver Than We Are (2016).

For film Steinman contributed to the soundtracks of Shrek 2, A Small Circle of Friends and Rude Awakening.

Survivor information was not immediately available.

Last month, Meat Loaf, aka Michael Lee Aday, told Deadline of his plans for a TV relationship competition series based on the 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” a song written by Steinman. The composer was not a participant in the project.