‘The Neighborhood’ Creator Jim Reynolds Exits As Showrunner Of Hit CBS Comedy Series After 3 Years

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Reynolds, creator, executive producer and showrunner of The Neighborhood, is leaving the popular CBS comedy series after three seasons. CBS Studios, which is behind the multi-camera sitcom starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfiend, will name a new showrunner for Season 4, which was picked up by CBS in February.

“I am very proud of The Neighborhood and have given everything of myself over the last three years to make this the best show possible,” Reynolds said in a statement to Deadline. “I am so happy that the show has found such an enthusiastic audience and that it will live on. At this moment, in light of everything going on in the world, I had concluded that I am not the right person to continue to tell these stories. I am excited to see the show thrive and wish everyone involved the very best.”

Reynolds’ departure comes after production on Season 3 has wrapped. According to sources, CBS Studios opted for a leadership change on The Neighborhood based on feedback the studio had received on Reynolds regarding race-related issues over a period of time. I hear that included feedback from two Black writers who recently left the show after finishing work on Season 3.

Comedy veteran Reynolds created The Neighborhood, which tackles issues of race on-screen, based on personal experience. The sitcom, about a white Midwestern family adjusting to moving into a predominantly African-American neighborhood in Pasadena, California, has been a formidable anchor for CBS on Mondays. In its current third season, it is television’s #2 most-watched comedy behind CBS’ Young Sheldon, reaching 7.02 million viewers.

The Neighborhood also stars Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. The cast was informed of Reynolds’ exit over the weekend. Executive producers are Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone, Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as TrillTV’s Wendi Trilling.

Before creating The Neighborhood, Reynolds served as co-executive producer on CBS’ multi-camera comedy series 9JKL. Prior to that, he did a eight-season stint on the network’s The Big Bang Theory, rising to executive producer.