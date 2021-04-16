ChaiFlicks, Streamer Of Jewish, Israeli Content, Sells Stake To Australia’s Moving Story Entertainment

A scene from "The Women's Balcony," one of the films featured on the streaming service ChaiFlix.

EXCLUSIVE: Australian theatrical distribution company Moving Story Entertainment has acquired a significant minority interest in ChaiFlicks, the young streaming service launched by Neil Friedman and Heidi Bogin Oshin, who run Menemsha Films, and Bill Weiner, a former senior executive at New Regency.

The deal expands ChaiFlicks SVOD service beyond North American to Australia and New Zealand for ChaiFlicks, which launched in August. It declined to give numbers but said it’s seen a doubling of subscribers in the past three months from new content and growing consumer interest in streaming specialty fare. The service is aimed at lovers of Jewish and Israeli film and those who regularly attend Jewish film festivals.

Weiner called the agreement “a natural extension of our North American activities.”

Moving Story also owns and operates four upmarket cinema complexes in Melbourne and Sydney.

Friedman said Menemsha and Moving Story have had a long, close relationship. “We have similar tastes in programming the best in Jewish and Israeli entertainment. I am looking forward to working with them to bring the best programming to ChaiFlicks and showcasing it for our new audience in Australia and New Zealand.”

ChaiFlicks movies and series are available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android & Android TV.