Jet Wilkinson To Direct First Two Episodes Of Netflix’s YA Vampire Series ‘First Kill’

EXCLUSIVE: Jet Wilkinson (The Chi, How to Get Away with Murder) is set to direct the first two episodes of First Kill, Netflix’s upcoming YA vampire series executive produced by Emma Roberts.

Written by Felicia D. Henderson and best-selling author Victoria “V.E.” Schwab and starring Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis, First Kill, is based on a short story by Schwab.

The logline: When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette (Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Lewis). But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.

Henderson, who serves as showrunner, executive produces alongside creator Schwab as well as Roberts and Karah Preiss through Belletrist Productions. The eight-episode series is set to begin production later this year in Georgia.

Wilkinson recently was an executive producer and director on Showtime’s The Chi, and co-executive producer and director on How to Get Away With Murder, starring Viola Davis. Her other credits include Away starring Hilary Swank, Truth Be Told starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson, Marvel’s The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Warrior Nun.

Wilkinson is a 2020 NAACP Image Award nominee for Outstanding Direction in a Drama Series. She also is a two-time nominee at the Australian Directors Guild Awards. Wilkinson is repped by David Rubin and Abram Nalibotsky at The Gersh Agency.