Jeremy Renner Applauds His ‘Hawkeye’ Team As Marvel/Disney+ Series Wraps Filming

Jeremy Renner apparently feels his Hawkeye team has scored a bull’s-eye.

The Avengers star posted an Instragram shot applauding his cast and crew members in celebration of the completion of filming.

The Marvel and Disney+ series is expected to arrive later this year. It is the latest superhero action installment on the streamer, following Wandavision, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the upcoming Loki, the latter bowing in June.