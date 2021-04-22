Jeremy Renner Applauds His ‘Hawkeye’ Team As Marvel/Disney+ Series Wraps Filming

Jeremy Renner apparently feels his Hawkeye team has scored a bull’s-eye.
The Avengers star posted an Instragram shot applauding his cast and crew members in celebration of the completion of filming.
The Marvel and Disney+ series is expected to arrive later this year. It is the latest superhero action installment on the streamer, following Wandavision, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the upcoming Loki, the latter bowing in June.
“Bravo to everyone @marvel @disneyplus, our entire crew, stunt team @heidimoneymaker and amazing cast for all the hard work out into this show!!!” Renner wrote alongside a photo of him clapping. “We can’t wait to share it. Thank you all for the incredible journey… #hawkeye🏹.”
Renner, who plays Clint Barton, the series title character, also shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram stories of himself looking battered and bruised. “Last day, for Now,” he wrote. “This is not goodbye, but a see you soon. … Thank you cast, crew and Marvel.”
Hailee Steinfeld, who plays the archer’s protégée Kate Bishop, reposted the picture.
The streaming series was initially slated to be a solo movie, but pivoted to a series.
Disney+’s Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Fra Fee (Les Misérables), Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon (Longmire).
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.