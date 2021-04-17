‘Jeopardy!’ Will Give Sportscaster Joe Buck A Shot At Hosting

Fox sportscaster Joe Buck will guest host a stint at Jeopardy! The Hall of Fame broadcaster will see his episodes air in the mid-summer, according to reports.

Buck has called the World Series for Fox since 1996, and has also been the Fox voice of the NFL since 2002. His tryout follows that of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who took over the show earlier as one of the rotating hosts since the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

No reports indicate how long Joe Buck’s tryout will last. Most of the host have had one to two week appearances.

Buck is not expected to miss any of his sportscasts during his Jeopardy! hosting.

Guest hosts so far have included Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Ken Jennings and the longtime executive producer of the program, Mike Richards. Scheduled but not yet appearing are Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.