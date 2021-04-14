‘Jeopardy!’ Taps Buzzy Cohen As Host For 2021 Tournament Of Champions

Buzzy Cohen will return to the Jeopardy! stage to guest host the 2021 Tournament of Champions.

Set to air May 17 to May 28, the annual Tournament of Champions will see fifteen competitors face off for a $250,000 grand prize, which will be matched and donated to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for Homelessness.

Cohen, who made his Jeopardy! debut in 2016 and won more than $164,603 over nine games, participated in the 2017 Tournament of Champions. In 2019, he returned to Jeopardy! as a team captain for the show’s All-Star Games. Since hosting duties will require Cohen to work closely with the writers and producers of the long-running trivia game, he will no longer be eligible to compete in regular tournaments.

“Buzzy has been where each of these champions is, so it’ll be comforting for the contestants to see a familiar face behind the lectern,” said Mike Richards, Executive Producer of Jeopardy!. “We will miss seeing him compete, but we look forward to seeing how he uses his quick wit and personality as guest host.”

The Tournament of Champions comprises of participants who won the most games between the last Tournament of Champions and the end of 2020, as well as the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship winners.

See the full Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions slate of competitors below: