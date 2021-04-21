‘Jeopardy!’: Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton & George Stephanopoulos Among Season 37’s Final Guest Hosts

Jeopardy! has unveiled the final group of season 37 guest hosts, with Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton and George Stephanopoulous among the TV personalities set to lead the popular trivia game.

Executive producer Mike Richards revealed that David Faber, who is a former Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, and Joe Buck will also step up to the lectern to wrap up the game show’s 37th season. Previous season 37 guest hosts, who have stepped in for the late longtime host Alex Trebek, include Anderson Cooper, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Savannah Guthrie, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Katie Couric and Aaron Rodgers.

As was the cast with previous guest hosts, the latest rounds of emcees will choose a charity that will receive a donation from Jeopardy!. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the week they serve as guest host.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” Richards said. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

Jeopardy! legend and consulting producer Ken Jennings served as the first guest host following the death of Trebek, who died in November of pancreatic cancer at 80 years old.

The latest guest host announcement comes less than a week after Jeopardy! shared that Buzzy Cohen will guest host the 2021 Tournament of Champions and revealed the contestant lineup for its annual championship.

Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, both units of ViacomCBS.