‘Hunters’: Jennifer Jason Leigh To Star In Season 2 Of Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Jason Leigh has been tapped as a lead in Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s conspiracy thriller drama series Hunters, created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele.

Leigh, a 2016 Oscar nominee for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, will play the plum new role of Chava, a top Nazi hunter, alongside returning Hunters stars Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton. There is no word on whether fellow Season 1 star, Oscar winner Al Pacino, will be back for Season 2.

The plot for Season 2 is being kept under wraps. The first season of Hunters followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

Season 2 of Hunters, produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, is executive produced by Weil who serves as showrunner, Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David Rosen, Jerry Kupfer and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon as well as David Ellender and Matt Loze from Sonar.

Leigh currently stars in the Netflix dramedy series Atypical, headed into its fourth and final season. She will next appear in the Netflix movie The Woman in the Window opposite Julianne Moore and Amy Adams as well as in Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story, a limited series based on the Stephen King novel, also alongside Moore. Previously, Leigh starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the TV adaptation of the Edward St. Aubyn novel series Patrick Melrose as well as White Boy Rick with Matthew McConaughey.