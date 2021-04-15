Jennifer Breslow Joins Legendary As EVP Television & Digital Media

Legendary Television has appointed Netflix’s original series executive Jennifer Breslow as EVP, Television & Digital Media. She will report to Chris Albrecht, Head of Legendary Television.

As Director of Content for International Original Series at Netflix, a position Breslow held since 2016, she worked on a variety of series in such territories as Mexico (Casa de Las Flores, Diablero), Brazil (O Mecanismo), India (Sacred Games), Korea (Love Alarm), France (Lupin, Revolution, The Hook Up Plan, November 13th: Attack on Paris), Italy (Suburra, Baby) and Sweden (Quicksand). She spent most of 2018 living in Amsterdam to help build Netflix’s team and content hub in Europe while overseeing the slates for France and Italy.

In April of 2019, Breslow transitioned from international originals to US series, and was responsible for such popular new shows as Fate: The Winx Saga and Firefly Lane.

Prior to joining Netflix, Breslow was SVP and VP of Scripted Series at A+E Networks’ Lifetime, overseeing the development and production of pilots and series, including the praised Unreal. Breslow was previously VP of Drama Development and Current Programming at ABC, where she covered Shondaland and worked on the pilot of company’s Scandal and ongoing series Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice. Breslow served as VP of Drama Development at the CW where she worked with her mentors Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec on the creation of The Vampire Diaries. She also developed the original Gossip Girl with Josh Schwarz and Stephanie Savage and Life Unexpected with Liz Tigelaar.

Breslow began her career working as a production assistant on Michael Jacobs’ Boy Meets World and then moved to Kevin Williamson’s Outerbanks Entertainment. She’s also produced features, including Wes Craven’s Cursed and Jim Gillespie’s Backwater.

“Jennifer’s proven track record of identifying, developing and creating world class storytelling for global audiences makes her the ideal candidate to join Legendary as we continue to scale our television and digital media footprint,” said Albrecht. “We are excited to have her as a leader on the Legendary team.”