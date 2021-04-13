Jenna Dewan Set As Judge For CBS Reality Competition ‘Come Dance With Me’

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ Come Dance With Me is starting to make its way to the dancefloor.

The entertainment format, which is exec produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, has set World of Dance host Jenna Dewan as one of the judges for the series, Deadline understands.

Dewan has a long history with dance; she started her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and starred as Nora Clark in 2006 feature Step Up. In addition to hosting NBC’s World of Dance for the first two seasons and featuring as a guest mentor in season three, she hosted Fox’s adaptation of British dance format Flirty Dancing.

Her recent scripted roles include as Joanna in Netflix’s musical drama Soundtrack, which was created by Josh Safran. Dewan is also a producer, founding her own production company Everheart Productions in 2017 and is an exec producer on Lionsgate TV adaptation of Step Up, which recently moved from YouTube to Starz.

The series will be filming in Australia in late May.

Come Dance With Me will feature talented young dancers from across the country, who will invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Each week, these kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent or other hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.

The family show will be produced by CBS Studios and 3 Ball Productions. LL Cool J, who sang “You Can’t Dance” on his debut album Radio, and O’Donnell will exec produce alongside 3 Ball’s Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub and Jeff Altrock.

Mitch Graham SVP, Alternative Programming, CBS, told Deadline earlier this month, “It’s a different way into the dance space and performance. The dance space is a little crowded so we have to figure what’s our way of doing that show.”

Dewan is repped by Management 360, UTA and Dave Feldman at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.