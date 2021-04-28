Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs Anthology Series Based On True Love Stories Eyed By Peacock For Development

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is circling an anthology series project from Good Girls creator/executive producer/co-showrunner Jenna Bans and her frequent collaborator, the series’ executive producer/co-showrunner Bill Krebs. The streamer is considering a development deal for the project, produced by Universal Television, where Bans is under a deal.

Co-created and executive produced by Bans and Krebs, who also would serve as showrunners, the Untitled Bans/Krebs Anthology Project follows darkly comedic twisted love stories throughout history. The first season, based on the Washington Post article “Flight of the Heart,” explores the true story of Ron McIntosh and Samantha “Dorinda” Lopez, two unlikely criminals who met at the original Club Fed prison in the mid-1980s, fell in love and desperate to be together forever, staged what would become one of the most daring prison escapes in history.

This would mark the first series created/co-created by Bans since Good Girls, one of NBC’s strongest digital performers which also regularly tops the rankings for most watched programs on Netflix.

“We are thrilled to be doing such a unique show and even more excited to be doing it with Lisa Katz, Cara Dellaverson, Alex Sepiol, Erin Underhill and Brittany Little,” said Bans and Krebs. “They not only encourage us to tell stories we want to tell; but to tell them in fresh, unorthodox ways. We have so much fun with this group because they’re always trying to push creative boundaries.”

Krebs joined Bans’ Good Girls after the pilot as a co-executive producer. He was upped to executive producer in Season 2 and subsequently named co-showrunner alongside Bans. NBC’s suburban moms series, from Uni TV, a division of Universal Studio Group, is currently airing its fourth season.

Additionally, Krebs worked as supervising producer on Bans’ previous series, ABC’s The Family. The two teamed up for development two years ago. The romantic drama, which sold to NBC, was written/exec produced by Krebs and exec produced with Bans; it marked Bans’ first sale of a project not created/written by her as she started to expand her Universal TV-based Minnesota Logging Company.

Since then, Bans has set up multiple series projects through her company, including another high-profile one at Peacock, What She Said, written by Erika Green Swafford inspired by Bim Adewunmi’s 2018 BuzzFeed News story “Meet the Women Who Are Building a Better Romance Industry.”

Before creating/executive producing The Family, Bans served as co-executive producer on ABC’s Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy and also worked on Desperate Housewives and Private Practice. She is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.

Krebbs’ series credits also include Red Band Society and Franklin & Bash. He is repped by UTA and Management 360.