Amazon Prime Passed 200 Million Members Worldwide; Incoming Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy Made $35 Million Last Year On Stock Grant

Incoming Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy made $35 million last year on a large stock grant according to SEC filings Thursday morning. Founder Jeff Bezos, who is planning to step away from the-day-to day operations, earned $1.6 million for the year, unchanged from 2019 and mostly for security, the company said in its annual proxy statement.

Bezos revealed in a letter to shareholders that the company’s Amazon Prime delivery service has passed 200 million members globally. That broader service includes the video streaming service Prime Video.

Bezos will hand the reins to Jassy, head of the e-commerce giant’s fast-growing web services division, in the third quarter of the year.

In his last annual letter as CEO, Bezos called the post “a hard job with lots of responsibility.”

“Andy is brilliant and has the highest of high standards. I guarantee you that Andy won’t let the universe make us typical. He will muster the energy needed to keep alive in us what makes us special. That won’t be easy, but it is critical. I also predict it will be satisfying and oftentimes fun,” Bezos said.

The company’s year-end letters include details of commitments to workplace policy – in the wake of a much-watched vote to unionize at an Alabama warehouse this month that the company ultimately won – and its commitment to social and environmental causes.

