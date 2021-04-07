Jason White Joins MTV Entertainment As CMO, Amy Campbell Upped To EVP Of Marketing

ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment has named Jason White, former Global Head of Marketing for Beats by Dr. Dre, as Chief Marketing Officer. He will oversee marketing, creative and social engagement across the MTVE portfolio, reporting to President Chris McCarthy and serving on his leadership team.

White, who joins MTVE from top cannabis provider Curaleaf where he served as CMO, replaces Jacqueline Parkes who exited ViacomCBS at the end of last year. Amy Campbell, who served as interim CMO for the past couple of months, has been promoted to EVP of Marketing from her most recent position as SVP Brand Creative and Production. McCarthy just announced White’s hire and Campbell’s promotion in an internal memo (You can read it at the bottom of the story.

In addition to setting the marketing direction for all MTVE properties and brands, White, who starts Monday, will work closely with MTVE’s Social Impact team across three key areas: civic engagement, mental health and social justice.

As CMO at Curaleaf, White led the development of the Curaleaf brand, the nation’s largest dispensary brand, and Select, America’s #1 selling cannabis brand. Additionally, he developed the Possible Plan, a nonprofit focused on changing the cannabis narrative by aiding those most harmed by the war on drugs.

Previously, While was EVP and Global Head of Marketing for Beats. He oversaw the award-winning Straight Outta Compton campaign in partnership with the film about Beats’ founder, Dr. Dre, and his life and career in Compton. He also conceived of LeBron James’ Re-Established, marking the player’s return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, and co-authored product launches with Serena Williams, Cam Newton, DJ Khaled and Pharrell, among others. Before Beats, White spent nearly a decade at Wieden+Kennedy where he worked with brands like Nike.

“Jason is an incredible creative entrepreneur who has developed and led marketing for some of the most iconic and innovative brands of all time from Nike to Apple’s Beats,” said McCarthy. “We’re excited for him to bring his passion and creative prowess to MTV, Comedy Central, Smithsonian and our full portfolio of brands within the MTV Entertainment Group.”

Campbell, ho joined MTV Networks in 2000 as executive producer, has held various brand creative-focused executive positions across MTV Networks.

“Anyone who has worked with Amy will attest that she is a creative force, operational wizard and key to making sure we don’t miss a beat,” McCarthy said “Amy has already been critical in helping Jason get up to speed and will continue to assist in integrating him into our organization as seamlessly as possible by helping with the day to day.”

Here is his internal memo:

Team,

I am excited to share great news about our leadership in Marketing; the appointment of Jason White as CMO and the promotion of Amy Campbell to EVP of Marketing.

Jason will be joining our team as our new CMO. He comes to us with a tremendous wealth of marketing and creative experiences having worked with some of the most iconic brands of all time, including Nike, Apple, Beats by Dre and more. Jason was the former global head of marketing for Beats by Dr. Dre, oversaw all Nike creative when he was managing director at Wieden+Kennedy, and, most recently, CMO at start-up Curaleaf, now the nation’s largest cannabis provider. Jason will be overseeing marketing, creative and social engagement across our portfolio of brands and platforms, and will report to me.

He leads an all-star marketing and creative organization to set the marketing direction for our properties and brands and build multi-platform campaigns that drive audiences, subscriber growth, fan engagement and brand enrichment in partnership with divisions across the portfolio and company.

Jason is a passionate Miami Dolphins fan (we won’t hold that against him) and Georgetown Hoyas alum, who loves to travel and listen to live music. You can read more about him in the attached release.

Additionally, Amy Campbell has been promoted to EVP of Marketing. Since joining as an Executive Producer, Amy has been a vital driver of our brands’ evolution and growth over the last 20 years, and in January effortlessly took the reins as our interim CMO to help us manage through the transition. Anyone who has worked with Amy will attest that she is a creative force, operational wizard and key to making sure we don’t miss a beat. Amy has already been critical in helping Jason get up to speed and will continue to assist in integrating him into our organization as seamlessly as possible by helping with the day to day.

Lastly, I would like to sincerely thank the marketing, creative and social teams for managing through this transition. Special shout out to the leadership team of Justin Russell, Kate Keough, Lauren Epstein, Tyler Hissey, Thomas Berger, Sarah DeFilippis, Deva Newman and Shawn Silverman, alongside Amy Campbell – you all have been our rock of creative leadership and dedication. Thank you and your teams!

Please join me in congratulating Amy and welcoming Jason who officially starts on Monday.

Thank you,

Chris